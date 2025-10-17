LISTEN | From Enhle Mbali’s divorce to tensions at Ukhozi FM — top stories of the week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops on a daily basis, TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.

Join the discussion:

Here’s a glimpse at some of the stories:

Ukhozi FM programming manager and senior producer in tense stand-off

Tensions are reportedly high behind the scenes at Ukhozi FM, with a growing rift between programme manager Langa Cele and senior producer Zandile Wardie coming to light. The clash, allegedly simmering for months, has now spilt into internal communications and TshisaLIVE has seen the emails.

At the centre of the dispute is Wardie’s reported exclusion from key Monday meetings she says are vital to her role at the station. Wardie, who was transferred from Auckland Park to the Durban-based SABC station, raised concerns directly in an email sent to Cele and copied to team members.

Enhle Mbali celebrates becoming Miss Mlotshwa — again

After a highly publicised legal battle, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced the finalisation of her divorce from Grammy award-winning DJ Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo.

Gash 1 and Thato Mthombeni welcome their first child together

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestants Brandon, popularly known as “Gash1″, and Thato Mthombeni after they revealed they welcomed their first child together.