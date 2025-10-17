Soul Brothers celebrate 50 years with album honouring founding members and unreleased gems

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iconic South African group the Soul Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a new album and a national tour that pays tribute to the group’s founding members and decades of musical legacy.

The mbaqanga legends announced the release of their 50th Anniversary Album, which includes previously unreleased tracks and features the voice of the late David Masondo. one of the band’s original members who passed away in 2015.

The group, known for the hits Mama ka Sibongile and Bazobuya, said the album is a celebration and a commemoration of their journey since the band was formed in the early 1970s.

“To all our fans around the world, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering love and support over the past 50 years,” the group said in a statement.

The album honours founding members Zenzele Mchunu, Tuza Mthethwa, David Masondo and America Zulu, and as a long list of former members who helped shape the group’s signature sound over the decades. These include Japan Sidoyi, Sipho Bhengu, Mpompi Sosibo, Lawrence Mothoa, Vusi Mabuza, Mbongeleni Dladla, Javas Magubane, Lemmy Mabaso, Thomas Phale, Maxwell Mngadi, Sicelo Ndlela, Sifiso Nyoka and July Mhlabane.

After the release of their 2023 album Hamba Naye, the group revisited their archives and rediscovered unreleased songs recorded during earlier sessions. With the help of new music technology and artificial intelligence, they were able to restore and refine the tracks.

“At the time they didn’t meet our standards but I knew they had potential,” said a band spokesperson.

“Using modern tools, we were able to adjust keys, tempos and arrangements not to change the songs, but to bring them closer to the original vision.”

A standout feature of the album is the inclusion of Masondo’s vocals, giving fans a chance to hear his voice one last time.

“His spirit lives on in every note and lyric. The album is our tribute to him and all the members who helped build this legacy.”

The album also features an international collaboration with Adam Glazzer, a visiting musician who plays the mouth organ on one track.

To mark the release, the Soul Brothers will embark on a national tour, with the dates confirmed for October 31 in Piet Retief Town Hall, Mpumalanga and November 1 in Empangeni Town Hall, KwaZulu-Natal.

More cities and dates are expected to be announced soon.

“We’re confirming bookings and can’t wait to bring the music to our fans across the country.”