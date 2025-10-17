Thenjiwe Moseley takes Africa to the World with ‘Unplugged’ international comedy tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African comedian Thenjiwe Moseley has kicked off her international Thenjiwe Unplugged comedy tour, starting with sold-out shows in Durban and Eswatini earlier this month.

Best known for her role as Judge Khambule on Moja Love and her sharp stand-up comedy, Thenjiwe has built a loyal following across Africa and beyond, with more than two million fans on her digital platforms.

The Thenjiwe Unplugged tour officially began at the Durban Playhouse on October 3 and continued to Mbabane Theatre in Eswatini on October 4. The international leg continues in London on November 1 and Dublin on November 2 before wrapping up at the Zed Laugh Festival in Zambia on November 28.

The Zed Laugh Festival, organised by Night of Laughter, is set to take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre and features a lineup of top African comedic talent.

Thenjiwe, a former lawyer, made her start on the UK comedy circuit where she was a finalist in several major talent competitions, including the Funny Women Awards. She has since performed internationally at events including the Berlin Film Festival and the AU in Belgium.

Speaking about the purpose behind the tour, Thenjiwe said: “As comedians our role is to help people heal, to make them forget their problems for a short while and give them therapy through laughter. The world has been sad since Covid and the industry is alive again.”

The tour also features rising comedian Thando Mseleku, veteran performer and radio host Flymotion and Southern African comedy favourite Mduduzi Dlamini, known for his viral character Minister Mhlonishwa Thuthuka.

The Thenjiwe Unplugged tour is supported by the Mzansi Golden Economy through the department of sports, arts and culture.

Zamo Missie, director of Site et Sons Productions, the company managing the tour, thanked the department for backing the project.

“We are grateful for the partnership with because webelieve our creatives deserve national support,” said Zamo.