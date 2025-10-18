TshisaLIVE

‘I played this song for this girl’ - American rapper Yung Miami accuses Tyla of stealing her song

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Tyla performing at SunBet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria, December 2024. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
American rapper claims Tyla stole her song.

American rapper Yung Miami has accused Tya of stealing her song idea.

The dispute centres around Tyla’s latest single Chanel which dropped on October 24.

Yung Miami took to her X timeline accusing Tyla in a series of posts of running off “with my song”.

According to Yung Miami, she had played her unreleased song to Tyla.

“This girl really ran off with my song and I don’t know how to feel about it. Mind you I played this song for this girl.”

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Tyla turned heads with her vintage Chanel minidress, originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1993. It was not just a daring outfit, it was a statement to tease towards her upcoming single Chanel. She also hinted that more music was “coming in hot”.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

‘I played this song for this girl’ - American rapper Yung Miami accuses Tyla of stealing her song

2

Black Coffee pleads for privacy for his children after his divorce

3

Trump administration freezes $11bn more in infrastructure spending in shutdown fight

4

NSA says Cecilia Molokwane remains suspended from netball activities

5

POLL | Will you travel to support Bafana Bafana in the US?

Top Stories