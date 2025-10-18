‘I played this song for this girl’ - American rapper Yung Miami accuses Tyla of stealing her song

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American rapper Yung Miami has accused Tya of stealing her song idea.

The dispute centres around Tyla’s latest single Chanel which dropped on October 24.

Yung Miami took to her X timeline accusing Tyla in a series of posts of running off “with my song”.

According to Yung Miami, she had played her unreleased song to Tyla.

“This girl really ran off with my song and I don’t know how to feel about it. Mind you I played this song for this girl.”

Don’t matter it’s my mf song!!! https://t.co/gsAh0XcPOZ — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 16, 2025

Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 16, 2025

This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl 🤔🤔🤔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 16, 2025

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Tyla turned heads with her vintage Chanel minidress, originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1993. It was not just a daring outfit, it was a statement to tease towards her upcoming single Chanel. She also hinted that more music was “coming in hot”.