Mahindra Fusion Fest launches nationwide talent search in build-up to 2026 festival

The Mahindra Fusion Fest, South Africa’s boldest celebration of music, fashion and art, is back for 2026 and it’s bigger, bolder and more inclusive than ever before.

After a blockbuster 2025 edition that rocked more than 7,000 fans with a dynamic blend of local icons and emerging stars, Mahindra has officially launched its 2026 nationwide campaign, kicking off with a talent search to unearth the country’s next creative trailblazers.

The road to Fusion Fest 2026 begins with pre-ticket sales opening later this month and a countrywide hunt for fresh talent already under way. The festival is set to return on March 7 2026, but in the build-up, Mahindra is taking the experience on the road with Fusion Fest Roadshows heading to Cape Town and Durban, each stop offering a unique taste of regional creativity and culture.

At the heart of this year’s festival campaign is a multi-platform talent search inviting South Africa’s rising stars in music, fashion and art to step into the national spotlight. Under the festival’s three creative pillars, Mahindra is calling on unsigned and undiscovered talent to compete for a chance to win R30,000 and a coveted spot on the main Fusion Fest stage.

The Build-Up Tour officially kicked off on Friday at the University of Cape Town with a high-energy launch event that drew more than 3,000 students, creatives and media personalities. Hosted by TV personality and Mahindra ambassador Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, the event turned the campus into a celebration of youth culture and creativity.

Rising amapiano star Zee Nxumalo headlined the activation with a fiery live performance that had the crowd on their feet. Celebs such as Kelly Kikx, Kyeezi, Ryle Rene De Morny, Neevan Ferris, Thabiet Amardien, Lucian Albertyn and Missy Roberts were spotted enjoying the festivities, which included live art installations, a street-style fashion showcase, games, giveaways and Mahindra’s signature lifestyle activations.

The music talent search, one of the festival’s standout competitions, invites aspiring musicians to submit an original track inspired by the theme of fusion. Whether blending genres, languages or cultures, artists are encouraged to push boundaries and bring something fresh to the table. Submissions will be judged by a panel of music industry pros, led by none other than Zee Nxumalo herself.

“This is about giving a platform to those who haven’t had their shot yet,” said Moozlie. “Fusion Fest is more than a festival — it’s a movement, and this year it’s about celebrating the stories and sounds that make South Africa unique.”

With the countdown to Fusion Fest 2026 officially under way, Mahindra is calling on creators from every corner of the country to join the journey. Whether you’re an up-and-coming beatmaker, streetwear designer or visual artist, this is your chance to shine.