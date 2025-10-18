Sarah Langa takes over Paris and bags global award nod

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sarah Langa has no time for hate in her life.

South African fashion influencer Sarah Langa is riding a wave of international success after a standout appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2025 and a seat at the prestigious Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala.

Sarah stole the spotlight in a one-of-one Ashluxe gown designed by Nigerian designer Yinka Ash, and attended top shows like Rick Owens and Casablanca, where she was dressed by the brands.

“It’s not just attendance, I’ve come to take over Paris this week,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Her global fashion takeover hasn’t gone unnoticed. Sarah has just been nominated for Fashion Influencer of the Year at the 2025 Hummingbird Fashion Awards in Frankfurt, where she’s up against international icons like Aimee Song and Victoria Beckham.

Back home, Sarah is also giving back by sharing her journey. She’ll headline two upcoming talks titled “How You Show Up Matters” and “Building Your Brand Through Style” in Durban on October 25 and Johannesburg on November 1.

With global recognition, powerful platforms, and major brand moments, Sarah’s proving she’s not just a style star, she’s a force.