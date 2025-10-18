Soweto Vibes! Zola Hashatsi marks birthday with Matured Sundays takeover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TV presenter and actor Zola Hashatsi is ringing in his birthday in true kasi glam this weekend with a celebration at Matured Sundays at Disoufeng in Soweto.

The lively birthday bash promises to be a memorable affair, featuring appearances and performances by close industry friends, including Unathi Nkayi, Zion Grey, Siphiwe Mtshali and other special guests. Known for his vibrant personality and deep roots in the entertainment industry, Zola is pulling out all the stops to mark another lap around the sun.

The celebration, which forms part of his ongoing Birthday Tour, kicks off at G One One Lifestyle, where festivities have already begun.

Taking to his Facebook page, the star shared a message ahead of the big day: “Weather or whether we like it or not. We are going in today at G One One Lifestyle. Mlamli Maloyi has prepared for us so let us enjoy and celebrate the gift of life. God and the Gods died. Thabiso Rammusi, we are all father. Inflateddj Lunga, I trust you Dad.”

He also gave a shout-out to his glam squad and fashion partners, adding: “Fabuleux Hair Studio & Beauty, I’m on my way let’s make the birthday boy look dope. Don’t Tatazel Gray Zionlion Mafumbu, I’ll be wearing you.”

Using the hashtags #HappyBirthdayZolaHashatsi and #ZolaHashatsiBirthdayTour, fans have been flooding his social media with birthday wishes and love.

Known for his work on shows like Selimathunzi and Friends Like These, Zola has built a reputation as one of South Africa’s most charismatic and beloved media personalities. And it’s clear his birthday is not just about cake and candles — it’s a celebration of life, love and longevity in the game.