Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa joins BET’s ‘Black Gold’ as fiery new character Azania

Award-winning actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is back on the small screen, this time bringing the heat to BET Africa’s hit drama series Black Gold.

The actress has landed a starring role as Azania, a bold and complex character set to shake things up in the fictional world of the high-stakes oil industry.

Black Gold, which delves deep into the power struggles, betrayals and secrets of a South African oil empire, is produced by the acclaimed Black Brain Pictures. Enhle Mbali’s addition to the cast marks a new chapter for the show as it gears up for its latest season.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Black Brain Pictures executive producer Mandla N shared his excitement about Mlotshwa joining the production.

“Enhle Mbali is a great addition to the team. I’ve had some success working with her during the filming of Loving Thokoza, so I know her abilities well,” said Mandla N. “The story really needs someone like her to shake things up and bring fresh energy to the world we have created. From a talent point of view, she’s incredibly gifted and will offer a new and exciting perspective to the show.”

While not much has been revealed about Azania’s character, insiders close to the production describe her as a “fierce and uncompromising force” who arrives with a personal agenda that could disrupt existing alliances.

Enhle Mbali, known for her roles in Rockville, The Herd, and Isibaya, has consistently earned praise for her range and emotional depth on screen. Fans are already buzzing with anticipation over what she will bring to Black Gold.