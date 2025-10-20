‘A love letter to everyone who’s walked this journey with me’: Nontokozo Mkhize releases deluxe edition of ‘Lindiwe’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel singer and songwriter Nontokozo Mkhize has released a deluxe edition of her acclaimed album Lindiwe.

The deluxe edition revisits a defining moment in her career with new tracks, reimagined versions and collaborations that celebrate her growth as both an artist and woman of faith.

“Lindiwe is a story about grace and identity, about remembering who I am and who God says I am,” Nontokozo told TshisaLIVE.

“This deluxe edition is a love letter to everyone who’s walked this journey with me, and to those still discovering their own rhythm of faith and freedom.”

She said she uses biblical teachings and everyday life experience when creating her music.

“I blend different styles to create something that resonates with me. I want my music to reach people beyond the church walls, so I experiment with different genres while keeping my message clear. I want to spread a message of hope, love and faith. I’ve learnt that with God’s love, one can overcome anything. I pray that my music inspires others to deepen their relationship with God.”

Nontokozo features iconic Mzansi gospel group Joyous Celebration on Mbonge, marking a 360° moment for her after attempting to become a member of the group in the past.

“I’m very proud of the Joyous Celebration feature — it’s a dream come true for me. I auditioned for Joyous quite a lot of times but never made it. I guess God had a different plan for me and this is it.

“I’m also proud of the Ekhaya feature. I featured one of the legends in the maskandi genre [Shwi Mantombazane] and for me that’s huge. Also Mpumi Mtsweni [on Uma Nami], one of the great gospel artists in our time. I’m proud of them all, actually.

“This album is an important milestone in my artistic journey, showcasing my growth as an artist. I chose the colour green for that reason, as it represents creativity, exploring new possibilities, growth and new ideas. It fits into my vision of creating music that inspires and uplifts others while sharing about faith.”

On what’s in the pipeline for her, Nontokozo said she has two music videos to share with her supporters and will unveil tour dates for 2026 soon.

“In the future they can expect more music that blends genres and styles. I’m excited to explore new sounds, collaborations and themes.”