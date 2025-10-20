Singer Kaylow recovering in hospital after another car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer-songwriter Kaylow assures his fans about his wellbeing after a car crash.

Singer Kaylow is recovering in hospital after a near-fatal car crash in the early hours of Saturday.

The Soul Cafe hitmaker took to his Instagram stories to assure his fans of his wellbeing after the incident.

“While driving home from the studio in Ruimsig to my family in Pretoria, I was involved in a car crash caused by a tyre blowout on the N1 near Beyers Naude. This led to a loss of control, resulting in a crash that has rendered the vehicle a total loss,” he wrote, recounting the experience.

“I am in hospital recovering and in good spirits. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fans and the public for their concern and support.

“Kaylow and the family would like some privacy as he recovers, and fans will be updated through his social media.”

This is the second time the singer has been involved in a car crash.

Last November, Kaylow was in a car crash that left him with serious injuries.

The singer took to his social media timeline, sharing images and videos of him in a hospital bed, saying he was undergoing treatment and recovering from a broken pelvis.

“Broken on both sides,” he wrote in the comments section of his post. “I [can’t move] 85% of my body, but my soul is dancing.”

In another post, Kaylow shared videos driving his BMW and said he would miss the car despite almost losing his life. “Love your E30. We are here only for a moment. I almost died, but she did. I will miss you, THERESA GP. My obsession.”

Kaylow thanked his followers and peers for sending well-wishes. “God is good. Thank you for all the prayers and well-wishes. This journey is hard and painful. I never imagined myself in such a situation, but I will recover. God is good.”