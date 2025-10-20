Tamia Mpisane jets off to Türkiye for cosmetic surgery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reality TV star Tamia Mpisane goes under the knife.

In pursuit of physical perfection, several South African celebrities have taken drastic measures, opting for surgical procedures to enhance their appearance.

Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia is the latest to jet off to Türkiye for cosmetic surgery.

Tamia shared images of herself after her surgery on her Instagram stories recently without revealing which part of her body she had work done on.

Another reality TV star who recently went under the knife is The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson, to get rid of her “thunder thighs”.

“Checked into hospital and ready to check the chubby legs straight out,” she wrote. “PS, I’m also doing this for comfort. Not having any thigh gap means my legs rub constantly together. Also, though, summer is coming.”

Jojo has been candid about her journey. She has undergone several surgeries:

a facelift;

neck lift;

four breast augmentations (two of them breast lifts);

side and back fat reduction;

arm liposuction;

a tummy tuck; and

three body liposuctions (stomach, back and sides).

This does not include the minor adjustments she’s made.