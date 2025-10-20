Zuko SA channels his life’s journey in new album ‘Ondithumileyo’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Zuko SA has released his new album Ondithumileyo.

The highly anticipated album captures his life’s journey, blending themes of purpose and personal growth with soul and gospel tunes.

“The album was inspired by my journey, spiritually and musically. It’s about purpose, faith and resilience. I wanted to create something that reflects where I come from and the message I carry through my music. Every song is a reminder that I’m not walking this path alone. I’ve been sent, guided and strengthened,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I wanted to share a message of faith, purpose and resilience. Every song tells a part of my story, from moments of doubt to moments of strength. I hope listeners take away a sense of hope and are reminded that we’re all here for a reason, each with our own calling to fulfil.”

For this album, he’s decided to take on new talent from the Eastern Cape: singer Sokhanna and Deejay Soso.

“Sokhanna is a lady with a beautiful voice from the Eastern Cape who came to Johannesburg to pursue music but had a rough path, so I saw an opportunity to help by featuring her and including her in my performances. It was a beautiful experience to work with new people who are as hungry as me to push for our dreams to come true.”

Zuko said he planned to share visuals for his fans to enjoy his music more and that he would soon be embarking on a national tour.

“My fans can simply open their hearts and ears to be treated with kindness, love and feel heard through my music.”