18th Crown Gospel Music Awards to honour late founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Tickets for the 18th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards are officially on sale. The event will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre on November 23.

This year marks a return as the Crowns come back to Durban after two years in Gauteng, a symbolic homecoming for the awards and a heartfelt tribute to their late founder, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

“Durban is home,” said pastor S’thembiso Mtshali, official spokesperson for the awards.

“We are excited to be back where it all began, and we call on the public to secure their seats early for what promises to be the biggest gospel gathering in Africa.”

The Crowns are a celebration of faith, music and community. The event draws gospel music royalty, church leaders, celebrities and fans from across the continent to honour excellence in gospel music.

Recognised by Gospel News Africa as one of the continent’s premier gospel events, the Crowns continue to uphold the vision and legacy of Zanele, who founded the awards in 2008. Known for her fierce passion and tireless advocacy for gospel music, Zanele’s influence continues to be felt within the industry.

“This year will be a heartfelt tribute to her memory as we celebrate in her beloved city of Durban,” said pastor S’thembiso. “We know she’s smiling down as we keep her dream alive.”

In what organisers are calling a “milestone year,” the 2025 edition of the Crown Gospel Music Awards has attracted a record-breaking 890 entries. From established legends to up-and-coming talents, the competition promises to be fierce across all categories.

The official list of nominees is set to be announced at the end of October, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned across all Crown Gospel Music Awards platforms for updates.