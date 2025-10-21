Five minutes with former taxi driver turned DJ and producer Prince

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a sea full of DJs, Cape Town’s Sixolile Sotashe, affectionately known as Prince, is on a mission to cement his name in the music industry.

While the South African mainstream groove culture is often dominated by house music such as Afrohouse, gqom, amapiano and 3-step, among others, the 26-year-old Cape Town-born former taxi driver turned DJ and producer has carved his niche, fusing maskandi with pop.

What inspired you to blend traditional Zulu folk music with modern elements, and how do you see maskandi contributing to South Africa’s pop culture?

My inspiration comes from the streets and the soundtracks of everyday township life. Maskandi has always been the voice of our people. I wanted to take that raw, storytelling energy and mix it with modern production and DJ culture so that young people could vibe to it in clubs, markets and city venues. Maskandi is part of South Africa’s identity, and I believe it’s becoming a style that represents authenticity and pride in our pop culture.

As a former taxi driver, what was the transition like to becoming a DJ and producer, and how did your experiences on the road influence your music?

The transition was tough but felt natural and due. Being a taxi driver taught me discipline, patience and how to read people, skills I still use when performing. The music I make and play reflects those road trips and stories: the chaos, the laughter and the sense of community in our townships and commute. Each set feels like a ride: different passengers, same destination: connection.

My journey has been humbling, filled with lessons and small victories. From playing small gigs to performing at venues such as Rands and Kwa Ace, Spine Road Lifestyle, I’ve learnt that growth takes consistency and faith. My journey is a mix of struggle, sound and purpose, and I’m still writing it every day.

How do you balance preserving traditional culture with pushing the boundaries of maskandi in a modern context?

For me, it’s about respect and innovation. I keep the core, the language, the instruments and the rhythm but fuse it with modern production and performance styles. It’s important to make it relatable for the youth while staying true to where it comes from.

What role do you think storytelling plays in maskandi music, and how do you incorporate themes such as love, social issues and daily life into your work?

Storytelling is everything in maskandi. It’s not just music; it’s life documented through sound. I use my platform to tell real stories about love, challenges and social issues we face daily in Khayelitsha and beyond. When people hear my sets or my upcoming single, I want them to feel entertained and understood.

With genres such as amapiano gaining global traction, how do you see maskandi fitting into the global music landscape, and what opportunities do you think it presents for South African artists?

Maskandi deserves a global stage just like amapiano. It’s a genre full of rhythm, poetry and cultural power. I see collaborations across genres from Afrohouse to Afrobeats, giving maskandi a new life. For South African artists, it’s a chance to show the world our diversity beyond one sound.

What’s been the highlight of your journey so far, and what can fans expect from you next, including your debut single?

One of my biggest highlights has been making maskandi music recognisable to everyone, especially youth, and making it part of the Cape Town lifestyle. I’ve helped make it a recognisable and celebrated sound, and it’s beautiful to see other DJs also playing it. Fans can expect my debut maskandi single soon; it’s something that bridges where I come from with where I’m going musically.