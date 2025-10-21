TshisaLIVE

'I'm very much alive' — Pabi Moloi shuts down death hoax

Joy Mphande

Pabi Moloi.
Pabi Moloi assures her fans about her wellbeing after fake death reports. (Supplied)

After false reports about Pabi Moloi’s death shot up trends lists on Monday, the media personality assured her supporters she is alive and well.

Pabi took to her social timeline to share a video of herself when dispelling the rumours.

“I thought everything weird that could happen to me has already happened to me. I thought being body shamed, being on the best dressed list and the worst dressed in the same year. I mean that is weird. A lot of weird sh*t has happened to me but this might be the weirdest. Guys, I’m alive. I’m very much alive. I literally saw someone say RIP. Well I’m going to have a ripping rest of my life and I’m still here,” she said.

