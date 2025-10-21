Kabza De Small finds new home for PianoHub and has his eyes set on Alexandra

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano giant Kabza De Small is making bold moves ahead of the festive season, as his popular nightclub PianoHub officially announced a new summer home and possibly a second location in the pipeline.

In a statement released this week, the PianoHub team confirmed the venue will be relocating to the iconic Old Konka Venue in Soweto for the 2025 summer season, marking “the beginning of a new era”.

“This summer the beat gets bigger,” reads the statement.

“PianoHub is moving to the Old Konka Venue for the 2025 summer season, a landmark move that marks the beginning of a new era for the brand and its ever-growing community of music lovers.”

Known affectionately as “The Hub”, the venue has become a staple in Joburg’s nightlife scene, fusing music, culture and high-energy experiences, and the new space promises to take that to the next level.

It boasts a bigger capacity and enhanced sound systems, part of Kabza’s vision to keep pushing the envelope within the amapiano movement.

To celebrate the transition, fans are invited to The Last Dance at the current PianoHub venue tonight before the new chapter officially begins on October 27.

“The move represents more than a change of location, it’s an evolution,” the statement read.

Sources close to the star revealed Kabza is scouting a potential location for a second branch in Alexandra, signaling his ambitions to grow the PianoHub brand across Gauteng.