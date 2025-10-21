Lerato Kganyago ‘not associated’: Northcliff hotel responds to Madlanga commission evidence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 12 on Hillel Villa & Spa has addressed allegations made during the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

When taking to the stand, Witness A, who is an organised crime investigator who participated in the arrests of people in connection with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, said he had received a call from Vusi Ndlala the day before former police officer Michael Pule Tau was granted bail.

Witness A added that his superior had told him it was a sensitive case and alluded to being offered a bribe to stop investigating the crime.

He claims he was later invited to a party with his superiors at a boutique hotel in Northcliff allegedly owned by media personality Lerato Kganyago at the time.

Responding to the claims, the hotel issued a statement to clarify the establishment’s ownership, guest identities and events held.

“The owner of the property is not the so-called Vusi Ndlala.

“The individual referenced in testimony at the commission is in fact a guest at the hotel under the name ‘Vusi Makhubela’, reflecting our internal identity records. The hotel reiterates that guests may visit for lawful and legitimate reasons; the hotel is not privy to the content of guest conversations or to the purposes for which individual guests hire or use the hotel’s facilities, and such usage does not in any way imply the hotel’s knowledge of or consent to illicit activities.

“No event or party was held at the hotel on the said day, as alleged in certain press accounts. Our booking records and event log confirm that no function of that nature took place in the relevant time frame.”

The hotel stressed that Kganyago was in no way associated with the establishment.

“The hotel notes with concern that media commentary has directed criticism toward Mrs Lerato Kganyago, despite her having no operational, managerial or ownership involvement in the hotel. The hotel emphasises that Ms Kganyago is not associated with the business operations of the hotel and should not be drawn into or implicated in these matters without factual basis.”

In 2022, City Press reported that sources had claimed Lerato was the “face of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, not its owner” after people on social media praised her husband Thami Ndlala for gifting her the luxury hotel for Valentine’s Day.

The media personality took to her timeline to share a statement disputing the claims.

“12 On Hillel would like to publicly rectify misinformation in the press and social media pertaining to Ms Lerato Kganyago’s ownership in our properties.

“We can confirm Ms Kganyago is owner of Amour Restaurant and is part owner of the 12 on Hillel property. We dispel all information reported otherwise as false and malicious, and we have taken legal action against City Press,” read the statement.