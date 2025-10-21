Noluthando Ngema replaces Nirvana Nokwe on ‘Outlaws’ season 2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Noluthando Ngema has replaced Nirvana Nokwe in season 2 of Outlaws.

Noluthando takes over the role of Sihle Biyela in the drama that follows the story of two families at war with each other: the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyela clan, and the Basotho, cattle-raiding Ts’eoles.

“I was so shocked – out of excitement, obviously. My sisters were there too and I remember screaming at the top of my lungs. It was hard to contain my emotions, but I was extremely happy," she said.

“I sent in a self-tape and had to wait weeks before I got a call back. Interestingly, during that time, I kept having dreams of people telling me they’d seen me on television. I even bumped into strangers who said they loved my work, and I’d think, ‘I haven’t done any TV work yet!’ To me, it felt like confirmation that something great was on the way. When I finally got the call, they said they loved my audition tape and invited me for a chemistry test. And the rest, as they say, is history.”

Noluthando is joined by other new cast members, such as Thandolwethu Zondi (Shaka Ilembe) as Thunzi Biyela, and Mamodibe Ramodibe as Buang (Black Tax).

TshisaLIVE reached out to Nirvana regarding her sudden exit from the show but she declined to comment.