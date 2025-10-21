Slowly recovering DJ Chymamusique gets his first gig after car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Chymamusique has been on the road to recovery for the past few months.

Award-winning house music producer and DJ Chymamusique is back behind the decks after surviving a life-threatening car accident earlier this year.

The star, who has been on the road to recovery for the past few months, made his return to the stage last week at The Balcony Shisa & Grill in Randpark Ridge. He was billed alongside legendary DJ Vinny Da Vinci.

Chymamusique took to social media before the gig to express nerves and excitement, calling it his “first gig since my rebirth”.

“Testing my bones again and reconnecting with people. 22h00 set,” he wrote in a heartfelt post.

The performance marked a milestone in his healing journey after the crash that left fans and fellow artists shocked. While he hasn’t shared many details about the accident, he previously posted images of his wrecked vehicle and updates from his hospital bed, prompting an outpouring of support from Mzansi’s music community.

Despite being in recovery, the DJ appeared in good spirits and grateful to be doing what he loves again.

Fans at the event said his set was emotional and a powerful celebration of life, music and resilience.

Support continues to pour in for the star, with many praising his strength and determination to rise again.