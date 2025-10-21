‘This chapter is the next generation of the Madlingozi musical legacy’: Phila Madlingozi follows in his father’s footsteps

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reality TV star and actor Phila Madlingozi is following in the footsteps of his father, Ringo Madlingozi, as he joins Asanda Empires to launch his music career.

Speaking of his musical journey, Phila said this was a continuation of his family’s legacy and credits his father for teaching him the importance of authenticity in his music.

“I’m excited to create the sort of art I’ve always wanted to, surrounded by like-minded individuals who share the same hunger for excellence,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I come from a family known for soulful, love-driven music; it’s in my blood. This chapter is the next generation of the Madlingozi musical legacy. My father has taught me that authenticity is everything; music must come from the heart, or it won’t last. I’m proud to walk my own path while honouring the foundation he built.”

Phila believes being on TV has helped him understand the power of storytelling and emotion, which he still applies to his music.

“I’m fusing raw, spiritual emotion with modern Afrosoul and honest storytelling. I grew up surrounded by music that heals, speaks truth and connects generations. My upcoming work is an evolution of that, something fresh, yet deeply rooted in who we are as Africans.

“Africans are natural-born storytellers. Our history lives through our songs and stories. I grew up in that spiritual realm, where music wasn’t just entertainment but healing. I believe art should reflect the times and help souls find light in the darkness. That’s what I’m here to do.”

He hopes this venture will bring him closer to his dream of having his art studied at a prestigious African art school one day and becoming part of Africa’s cultural archive.

“I want people to connect through my music — to see themselves and each other in my songs. Music is a bridge between hearts. If my art can make people feel seen, understood and united, then I’ve done my job.

“I don’t feel pressure to surpass my father’s legacy; instead, I’m building on it in my own way. This is about evolution, not comparison. I’m here to tell my story, and I believe it will stand the test of time.”