‘Uzalo’ star Bhekisizwe ‘Calvinator’ Mahlawe honoured in his hometown Umzimkhulu

Uzalo actor Bhekisizwe Mahlawe, popularly known as Calvinator, has expressed gratitude after being honoured by his hometown Umzimkhulu on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The star, known for his role on SABC 1’s hit soapie, was celebrated last week during an event hosted by the Umzimkhulu municipality under the theme “Thanks to the heroes and heroines of Umzimkhulu”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Calvinator said the recognition meant the world to him.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our municipality of Umzimkhulu for supporting us so much as artists from Ntalo. We felt important and so did our colleagues,” he said.

“Not all municipalities do what you have done for us. Mayor is a great man.”

The celebration at the Umzimkhulu Hotel was organised by the department of community and social services, led by chairperson Sindisiwe Nkala and director Nosisa Luzulane. Due to financial constraints, the event was limited to invited guests.

The initiative is part of the municipality’s efforts to recognise and honour individuals from the area who are excelling in fields from entertainment and arts to education and community leadership.

Mayor Jabulile Msiya, who spearheaded the initiative, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone from Umzimkhulu who is doing well inside and outside our town. Today’s event cannot reach everyone, but we are starting small. Year by year, we will get to everyone,” she said.

“No matter the circumstances on your journey, don’t forget you are supported at home. Please forgive us where we may have fallen short.”