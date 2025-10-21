WATCH | PA member Victoria Africa slammed for calling on Nadia Nakai, Sha Sha and Peter Ndoro to be deported

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rapper Nadia Nakai, who was born to a South African father and Zimbabwean mother, has previously spoken about her dual heritage and choosing to build her career in SA. File photo

PA member Victoria Africa has come under fire after a video surfaced online showing her demanding that Zimbabwean-born stars, including Nadia Nakai, Sha Sha and Peter Ndoro, be deported.

In the clip, Victoria, who is aligned with Operation Dudula, claims foreigners, whether legal or not, should leave the country.

“We’re also coming for the likes of Peter Ndoro, who said we cannot present our own shows? Who said we lack such a skill?” she said.

“Their musicians, the likes of Nadia Nakai, she must go back to her country and represent her Zimbabwean people. Zimbabweans don’t have celebrities because all their people are in South Africa.”

Victoria, who serves in the PA Women’s League, echoed the sentiments of Operation Dudula’s Zandile Dabula, adding South Africans are tired of being “overshadowed by foreigners” in the media and entertainment space.

The PA, led by Gayton McKenzie, has been vocal about tightening immigration laws and deporting undocumented foreigners, but this latest comment has sparked major backlash online. Social media users were quick to label Victoria’s comments “xenophobic”, “dangerous” and “divisive”, especially given that the stars she mentioned are legally working in the country.

“This is not activism; it’s hate speech dressed up as politics,” one X user wrote.

“What has Nadia Nakai done except create great music and represent both her heritages proudly?” another posted.

Nadia, who was born to a South African father and Zimbabwean mother, has previously spoken about her dual heritage and choosing to build her career in South Africa.

Sha Sha, the amapiano vocalist behind hits such as Tender Love, was born in Zimbabwe but has built a strong following in Mzansi.

Veteran broadcaster Peter, also of Zimbabwean origin, has been a respected voice on local screens for years.

The PA and Operation Dudula have made immigration a key part of their platforms, often calling for foreigners to leave South Africa and “build their own countries”.

While Nadia, Sha Sha and Peter have not responded to the video, the clip continues to circulate widely on social media, drawing concern from civil society and entertainment industry voices.

The SA Human Rights Commission and other watchdog groups have previously warned against inflaming tensions through irresponsible rhetoric, especially in a country that has seen waves of xenophobic violence in recent years.

TshisaLIVE has reached out to Nadia, Sha Sha and Peter for comment.

This is a developing story.