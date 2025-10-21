X users react to Lerato Kganyago’s Northcliff hotel being mentioned at the Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Lerato Kganyago shot up trends lists when the Madlanga commission of inquiry heard more shocking revelations linked to the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

On Monday three witnesses, identified as witness A, B and C, testified about attempts to bribe officials to secure bail, warnings from experts about the dangerous involvement of certain individuals, and suspicions of evidence manipulation related to ballistics reports connected to the murder case.

Witness A, who is an organised crime investigator who participated in the arrests of people in connection with the murder, had Mzansi gasping when he mentioned Lerato’s former hotel.

He recalled receiving a call from Vusi Ndlala the day before former police officer Michael Pule Tau was granted bail.

“He told me what was going to happen about bail. He told me Tau was going to be granted bail. He told me what was the plan. He said Tau was going to pay his way out.”

Witness A said his superior told him he was busy with a sensitive case and he was under the impression he would be offered a bribe to stop investigating the crime.

He was later invited to a party with his superiors at a boutique hotel in Northcliff owned by Lerato at the time.

While Lerato remains mum, social media users have taken to their timelines to question her luxurious lifestyle.

See some of the X posts below:

Booking FNB Stadium for Valentine’s Day, Lerato Kganyago really put us through hell… We will be there! — MORAL Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 21, 2025

Sizoyicela ivuthiwe ..Lerato Kganyago and her husband Thami Ndlala. pic.twitter.com/7sIOMHgpaq — Ntokozo Masuku (@visse_ss) October 20, 2025

I am reminded on South African women copy and pasting Lerato Kganyago’s prayers kanti it is not prayers 😂😂😂 that they need to copy😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AMhccbVzca — Mzamo Dudula (@MzamoDudula) October 20, 2025

Sif Phenduka can lose his Job because he associated with MacG though he never said anything



We need the energy with Lerato Kganyago for being associated with umgulukudu …😭 pic.twitter.com/Cel1hIFPZH — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) October 20, 2025

Vusi Ndlala is the husband of Lerato Kganyago, now it makes sense why she always get porches and booked out stadium dinners every Valentine’s Day — as (@Mr_ManCityAgent) October 21, 2025

From Valentine’s Day Gift to National Spotlight:



Lerato Kganyago’s Boutique Hotel Implicated by Witness A Testimony at Madlanga Commission as Meeting Spot for Alleged Corrupt Police Officers and Influential Figures under Investigation



A luxury Johannesburg hotel tied to… pic.twitter.com/XUPx25JuhW — THE TRUTH PANTHER 🇿🇦 (@TheTruthPanther) October 21, 2025

In 2022, Lerato’s husband Thami Ndlala gifted her with the luxury hotel for Valentine’s Day.

This after City Press reported sources claimed Lerato was the “face of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, not its owner”.

The media personality took to her timeline to share a statement disputing the claims.

“12 On Hillel would like to publicly rectify misinformation in the press and social media pertaining to Ms Lerato Kganyago’s ownership in our properties.

“We can confirm Ms Kganyago is owner of Amour Restaurant and is part owner of the 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information reported otherwise as false and malicious, and we have taken legal action against City Press,” read the statement.

In the post, Lerato also shared title deed documents.

“FYI (For your information). Have a blessed day,” she captioned the post.