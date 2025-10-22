AfroSoul embrace maskandi fusion with bold new single ‘Ngimtholile’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Afrosoul are to host auditions and launch their new offering.

AfroSoul, the soulful duo renowned for their rich harmonies and expressive storytelling, are stepping into exciting new musical territory with their latest single Ngimtholile.

Known for their emotionally charged Afropop hits, AfroSoul have taken a bold step by embracing the rhythms and textures of modern Afropop infused with traditional maskandi, one of South Africa’s most beloved folk music genres.

Ngimtholile is a poetic exploration of life’s cycles, an expression of love, resilience and renewed hope. The track is layered with intricate guitar riffs, deep vocal harmonies and unmistakable maskandi rhythms, creating a sound that is deeply authentic and refreshingly modern. It reflects the duo’s evolving artistry while staying true to their soulful roots.

“As artists, we’re constantly searching for new ways to express ourselves and challenge our musical boundaries,” said AfroSoul. “Maskandi has such a strong heritage, and we’re honoured to celebrate it with our fans while staying true to our soulful identity.”

AfroSoul’s creative leap into this genre is not just a musical experiment; it’s a celebration of cultural heritage and artistic growth. By blending their signature soul sound with the earthy essence of maskandi, they offer a cross-genre experience that is expected to resonate with a broad spectrum of listeners.

Having already captivated audiences locally and internationally, AfroSoul continue to push the boundaries of Afropop. With Ngimtholile, they are set to inspire a new wave of musical appreciation for African fusion, reminding us of the continent’s rich musical tapestry.