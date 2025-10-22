‘Claims are completely false’: Somizi Mhlongo says he’s not on the run from sheriff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Somizi Mhlongo has slammed claims he is on the run from the sheriff.

According to Sunday World, the sheriff has been in pursuit of the media personality and his associates’ company Search Light after it allegedly failed to pay its employees their salaries.

The article quoted Hotellica union representative Thabiso Putswe, who claimed the sheriff visited their Sandton offices three times but found them empty.

On Tuesday, Somizi took to his timeline to set the record straight: “I would like to clearly state the company referred to in the article does not belong to me, has never been registered under my name, and I have no association with it whatsoever.

“The claims are completely false and misleading.”