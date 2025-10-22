TshisaLIVE

‘Claims are completely false’: Somizi Mhlongo says he’s not on the run from sheriff

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Somizi Mhlongo reacts to Bonang Matheba's debut on 'Young Famous & African'.
Somizi Mhlongo has set the record straight. (Supplied)

Somizi Mhlongo has slammed claims he is on the run from the sheriff.

According to Sunday World, the sheriff has been in pursuit of the media personality and his associates’ company Search Light after it allegedly failed to pay its employees their salaries.

The article quoted Hotellica union representative Thabiso Putswe, who claimed the sheriff visited their Sandton offices three times but found them empty.

On Tuesday, Somizi took to his timeline to set the record straight: “I would like to clearly state the company referred to in the article does not belong to me, has never been registered under my name, and I have no association with it whatsoever.

“The claims are completely false and misleading.”

Top Stories