‘Expect a fresh new vibe’: Nonku Williams ditches reality TV to launch podcast

The latest to join the podcast fray is Nonku Williams, who is set to launch a podcast with her sister Noxolo called Sister’s Unplugged where they will engage in honest discussions about relationships, personal growth and more through the lens of the Bible and their faith.

“My sister and I were moved by faith, feeling called to spread the gospel in a fresh way through the media space,” Nonku told TshisaLIVE.

“Expect real conversations tackling everyday topics with a deep, Bible-based perspective. We’ll dive into controversies and common struggles, unafraid to speak our truth and share our insights. Our goal is to provide authentic, scripture-based guidance and encouragement to women and individuals seeking a deeper connection with God.”

Nonku, whose full name is Nonkululeko, is adding the venture to her growing resume as a reality TV star and businesswoman.

In early June she announced her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Durban, citing a toxic environment and its negative effect on her mental health.

Nonku Williams with her sister Noxolo, also known as Nox. (Supplied by Nonku Williams)

She said she aims change the frequency for her supporters.

“My sister and I are on a mission to share our faith, experiences and insights with a wider audience. As a reality TV star I learnt the importance of authenticity and embracing mistakes, but I was often portrayed in a way that didn’t showcase my faith.

“As a businesswoman and podcast host, I’m using my platform to demonstrate success and faith can go hand-in-hand. With my sister by my side, we’re having real conversations about everyday topics, from business and relationships to personal growth and motherhood, all through the lens of scripture. We’re not afraid to tackle tough topics and share our unique perspectives, and we hope to inspire and support our listeners as we navigate life’s challenges together.

“You can expect a fresh new vibe from me. We’ve often been called twins, despite being five years apart, and it’s amazing to share this journey with someone who shares my faith and values. She’s not only my sister but also my best friend and confidante. I believe God brought us together for this purpose, and it’s been effortless to balance our personal and professional relationship. We’re used to being ourselves around each other, and we get to share that dynamic with our audience. It’s like we’re having a conversation but it’s on camera.

“We’re excited for our listeners to experience real, unfiltered conversations on Sisters Unplugged. The plug has been pulled, and you’re about to get a dose of authenticity, realness and boldness. Our stories and discussions are designed to be impactful, tackling everyday challenges and offering solutions that will inspire you to take action. We hope you’ll find value in our conversations and be motivated to live your best life."