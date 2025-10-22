Gospel star Ntokozo Ngongoma asks for privacy as he grieves his son’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel star Ntokozo Ngongoma is mourning the death of his 13-year-old son Ziphozenkosi after a brief illness.

In a statement shared on his timeline the singer announced the news to his followers.

“Ziphozenkosi was a light in the lives of those who knew and loved him, a gentle soul whose warmth, laughter and kindness touched everyone he met. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of our family and all who held him dear.

“During this deeply painful time, the Ngongoma family wish to express their sincere gratitude for the love, support and prayers that have poured in from friends, colleagues and the broader community. Your compassion brings comfort and strength as they navigate this season of grief. The family kindly requests privacy as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss and make arrangements to honour his life.”