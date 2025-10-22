TshisaLIVE

Gqom’s DJ Boonu purchases a top-of-the-range Ford Ranger

Kgomotso Moganedi

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

DJ Boonu is saddened by the passing of Presley Chweneyagae.
DJ Boonu recently bought a Ford Ranger. (Instagram)

Gqom star DJ Boonu, real name Andile Chili, is riding high after purchasing a new top-of-the-range Ford Ranger.

The Durban-born DJ is also celebrating his birthday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Boonu expressed gratitude and reflected on his journey.

“This bakkie signifies my hard work over the years being away from doing music,” he said.

“It’s more than a car, it’s a reminder that no matter the detours, the road always leads back home.”

After taking time off from the music scene, DJ Boonu is ready to make a return. He said he’s putting the finishing touches on a new EP, which fans can expect at the end of October, or first week in November.

“The streets have been waiting, and I’m coming back stronger,” he said.

DJ Boonu has previously worked with Big Nuz, Babes Wodumo and Distruction Boyz, helping shape the sound of gqom as it exploded locally and globally.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Wearing our camo is a crime: SANDF on crooks in camouflage uniform

2

Couple reunited with lost wedding album thanks to sleuthing by Cape Town library staff

3

R800k fine for truck operator with expired licence and unpaid fines

4

WATCH | Father wants answers after 8-year-old son dies, twin sister in ICU following Durban lift shaft fall

5

Soweto Marathon offers major discount to Cape Town marathon runners

Top Stories