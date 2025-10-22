Gqom’s DJ Boonu purchases a top-of-the-range Ford Ranger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqom star DJ Boonu, real name Andile Chili, is riding high after purchasing a new top-of-the-range Ford Ranger.

The Durban-born DJ is also celebrating his birthday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Boonu expressed gratitude and reflected on his journey.

“This bakkie signifies my hard work over the years being away from doing music,” he said.

“It’s more than a car, it’s a reminder that no matter the detours, the road always leads back home.”

Congratulations are in order...DJ Boonu buys himself a Ford Ranger#SwidiFilms pic.twitter.com/iYXD1G9MTm — kGoMoTsO (@oStOmOgK1987) October 22, 2025

After taking time off from the music scene, DJ Boonu is ready to make a return. He said he’s putting the finishing touches on a new EP, which fans can expect at the end of October, or first week in November.

“The streets have been waiting, and I’m coming back stronger,” he said.

DJ Boonu has previously worked with Big Nuz, Babes Wodumo and Distruction Boyz, helping shape the sound of gqom as it exploded locally and globally.