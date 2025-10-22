Ma-E on staying relevant in hip hop: ‘Be authentic, but adapt’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ma-E is performing in Pietermaritzburg soon.

Rapper Ma-E is still going strong more than 15 years after bursting onto the South African hip hop scene with Teargas, and he’s not slowing down.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ma-E shared his thoughts on relevance, longevity and why he’s still passionate about music.

“I’m a big fan of music. I am inspired every time I hear how far South African music has come and how new artists are taking it across borders,” he said.

So, what’s the secret to staying relevant?

“Stay authentic and adapt. Find a balance between the two.”

While his solo sound has evolved over the years, Ma-E says his roots will always be part of his music.

“The foundation of my sound will always be Teargas, but you’ve got to move with the times and find your own niche.”

On whether the industry gives OGs like him enough credit, Ma-E keeps it real.

“This industry is cut-throat. It’s always ‘out with the old, in with the new’. Don’t expect the game to look after you.”

Still, Ma-E says he brings something unique to the scene.

“I’m always bringing that authentic skhanda rap vibe.”

Ma-E is set to perform at SBlack’s PMB-Ville Vol 2 Pre-Release Party at Intulo Lifestyle, showing love to Pietermaritzburg talent.

“Bhar hit me up about the event and its goal to uplift local artists; I wanted to contribute.”

Though he’s never worked with SBlack before, he’s excited to connect and see what comes from the link-up.

“Let’s see what happens when we meet. It’s the first time.”

As for what fans can expect?

“A real ghandaghanda on stage. Uyazi uMa-E useVibin!”

Ma-E says grassroots events like these are vital for the culture.

“South Africa has so much talent that just needs a platform. Events like this help develop and nurture that.”