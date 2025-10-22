‘Scandal!’ fan favourite Mthunzi returns in November but he’s not the same man

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a long absence from Scandal!, actor Bongile Mantsai is set to make a dramatic return to the popular e.tv soapie as the infamous Mthunzi Mayisa, but he’s coming back with a twist.

According to sources close to the production, Mthunzi will make his way back onto screens in November, but not as the cold, manipulative villain viewers once knew. Instead, fans should prepare to see a transformed man seeking redemption rather than revenge.

“After all the lies, manipulations and evil things he did in the past, he is back but he looks like a changed man,” a source told TshisaLIVE.

“He finds a new friend in the most unexpected place, and love. It’s clear Mthunzi’s return is about redemption.”

e.tv publicist Tshegofatso Kolotse confirmed the news and teased some of the major plot points fans can expect from Mthunzi’s journey.

“He’s coming back after being haunted by his mother, then he’s taking a spiritual journey. He falls in love with Madlomo and impregnates her,” Tshegofatso revealed.

The storyline marks a major character shift for Mthunzi, who was last seen leaving a trail of chaos and destruction in his wake. From kidnapping and corporate sabotage to manipulation and deceit, Mthunzi was a master at getting what he wanted no matter the cost. But it seems his past may finally be catching up with him, forcing him to confront his demons in ways he never expected.