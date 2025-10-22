Scotts Maphuma allegedly leaves Shabbawama 2K hanging after equipment donation promise falls through

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Earlier this week social media content creator and TikTok live streamer Shabbawama 2K took to his platforms to appeal for donations to help upgrade his studio equipment.

Known for his engaging livestreams and positive online presence, Shabbawama shared a message explaining why he was seeking support from the public.

“Greetings everyone. My name is Shabbawama2k. I’m a social media influencer and TikTok live streamer. Over time, I’ve been privileged to use my platform to positively impact many lives through my live videos. However, I’ve recently come to realise the quality of my content has not met the standard I aim for. To continue creating meaningful, high-quality content and improve my live stream production, I am kindly reaching out for your support. I’m raising funds to invest in proper studio equipment that will help me deliver better, more impactful content. Any donation, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated and will go a long way in helping me achieve this goal,” he said.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans and fellow influencers showing support. Among those who responded was amapiano star Scotts Maphuma, who appeared to offer a major lifeline. His message to Shabbawama was short but promising: “Let’s go buy it tomorrow.”

However, the situation soon took a disappointing turn. Shabbawama later revealed Scotts did not follow through on his promise and stopped taking his calls.

“Scotts Maphuma, who said he was going to cover all the costs, didn’t pick up his phone,” said a disappointed Shabbawama.

Shabbawama acknowledged notable figures who did come through with support. According to him, Tyler ICU, Lekau, and Primo donated towards his equipment.