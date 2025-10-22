Social media users applaud Oscar Mbo for speaking out on national matters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oscar Ndlovu, or DJ Oscar Mbo as he is commonly known, weighed in on matters of national importance.

House music DJ and producer Oscar Mbo is receiving praise across social media for using his platform to weigh in on matters of national importance.

Known for his deep house hits and stylish persona, Oscar surprised many when he took to Facebook recently to share his thoughts on the state of leadership in the country. In a strongly worded post, he expressed his support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, highlighting his role in exposing high-profile issues under investigation by the courts, a commission of inquiry and parliament.

“Mina angaz siyomubonga ngani uGeneral Mkhwanazi (I don’t know how we’ll thank General Mkhwanazi). This man literally unravelled all the big matters we have in courts, commissions and parliament since July. No one can convince me he is not more leadership than the people who pose as leadership, especially because if he hadn’t held that press conference, all this would be hidden from the public as usual. Mafia state certified,” Oscar wrote.

Fans and followers applauded the DJ for being vocal and informed, especially at a time when many celebrities avoid political discourse. Some users commended him for not only focusing on entertainment but showing concern for governance and transparency.

Others said this is not the first time Oscar has spoken candidly. He has previously commented on issues affecting the entertainment industry, Kaizer Chiefs’ performances and broader societal concerns.

While some may see his comments as controversial, many admire his courage and the use of his platform to raise awareness.

“We need more artists like Oscar Mbo who are not afraid to speak the truth,” one user commented. “He’s 100% right. If that press conference never happened, we’d still be in the dark,” another added.