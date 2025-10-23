TshisaLIVE

#BabyOnBoard | Handre Pollard and his wife announce the arrival of baby No. 2

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Handre Pollard and his wife announce they are expecting.
Handre Pollard and his wife, pictured here with their toddler son, have become the proud parents of a newborn baby girl. (Instagram/ Handre Pollard)

Congratulations are in order for rugby star Handre Pollard and his wife Marise after welcoming the birth of their second child.

In a joint Instagram post the couple shared the first video of their newborn baby girl.

“And just like that our world has changed again. Isabella Tanya Pollard, you are so loved.”

This is the couple’s second child as they have a one-year-old son Hunter together.

“Our family is growing. Hunter is going to be a big brother and we are beyond excited. God is so good.”

