BLACK to welcome A-listers during Champagne Day in Joburg

After hosting the star-studded Jameson Summer Table in Woodmead last week, an affair that drew prominent Johannesburg personalities from the worlds of fashion, music and film, BLACK is gearing up for another exclusive celebration.

The stylish hotspot will be the scene for Champagne Day on October 24, promising Joburgers an afternoon of bubbles, beats and BLACK’s signature flair.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, manager Kgomotso Ndwandwe shared the team’s excitement ahead of the event.

“We’re only starting to heat up now for the festivities. BLACK is about indulgence, but also about belonging,” said Kgomotso. “We’ve created a space that’s equal parts sophistication and soul, a place where Joburgers can come to eat, connect and celebrate life.”

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Johannesburg, BLACK is fast cementing itself as a beacon of culinary and cultural excellence. More than just a place to eat, the bistro-lounge-cocktail kitchen hybrid is redefining what it means to dine out in the city offering elevated menus, slick interiors, and an electric nightlife vibe that keeps guests coming back.

From champagne towers to curated DJ sets and a guest list filled with familiar faces, Champagne Day at BLACK is expected to be one of the season’s most-talked-about gatherings — the kind of celebration that perfectly captures Joburg’s bold, cosmopolitan energy.