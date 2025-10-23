DJ Moreki turns Orlando Pirates’ ‘Gwijo’ spirit into music with new Afro-soul track

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates fans have something new to celebrate off the pitch. DJ Moreki has transformed the powerful energy of the club’s supporters into song, releasing a new Afro-soul track titled Gwijo.

While not a traditional collaboration with the football club, DJ Moreki has been working closely with Pirates in a musical capacity, composing and producing the soundtracks for the club’s official documentaries. His latest work draws deeply from the culture, rhythm and emotion of Pirates’ passionate fanbase.

“For the past two Orlando Pirates documentaries, I’ve had the honour of scoring and producing the music,” DJ Moreki told TshisaLIVE. “These projects are more than just football stories; they’re emotional journeys. I wanted the soundtracks to reflect that, to connect with the heart of every Buccaneer out there.”

The response has been phenomenal. After the first documentaries dropped, supporters flooded DJ Moreki’s inbox with requests for the songs featured in them. This overwhelming reaction led to the release of his first official album, a compilation of those original soundtrack pieces.

“Pirates supporters really connected with the music. It was amazing to see how much they embraced it,” he said.

#BucsCamp: 4Peat MTN8 Champions EP Now Available! 🎵 Hlanganani 🎵 Buccaneer Iyeza 🎵 Siyaya ⚫⚪🔴⭐ #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways Posted by Orlando Pirates Football Club on Thursday, October 16, 2025

Riding the wave of that success, DJ Moreki returned with new material after the release of the most recent Pirates documentary, which chronicles the club’s historic MTN8 four-peat victory. Once again, fans were drawn to the music that underscored the emotional weight of the documentary.

“The reaction was immediate. People were asking where they could find the songs again, and that pushed me to release a new EP featuring music from the latest film,” he said.

The standout track, Gwijo, takes its name from the traditional South African style of call-and-response singing popular in sporting and protest circles, a sound that has become synonymous with Pirates’ fervent supporters.

“As a film scorer I’ve always tried to create music that tells a story. With these projects, I drew direct inspiration from the supporters — their passion, their chants, their gwijo. That’s the real heartbeat of the music.”