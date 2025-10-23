From 105kg to 84kg - Carpo reflects on his weight loss journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Solomon “Carpo” More has opened up about his weightloss journey after shredding 21kgs.

He went from weighing 105kg to 84 kgs.

“The changes I made in my diet was to stop eating a lot of oily foods. I stopped eating a lot of junk and replaced them with vegetables. I don’t eat after seven and I gym every single day with my trainer. My personal trainer Luvuyo never gave up on me,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Beaming with pride, Carpo shared a video showcasing his before and after transformation.

Since July, Carpo has been on a journey to transform his body for the Fill Up Toyota stadium concert in Bloemfontein on December 6 to be hosted by his best friend rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper, who is also on a weightloss journey, has joined him in getting into shape.

“This whole journey started when Cassper announced ‘Fill Up’ and said we should do Fill Up fitness. I really want to look good and I’m doing it for my health

“Gyming with Cassper, he is on this fitness journey with me because we’re doing it for Fill Up. It’s amazing having your friend supporting you on the journey and doing it together. We motivate each other every day and play a lot of tennis.”

While the results have become a big motivating factor to keep going, Carpo admits it hasn’t been easy.

“The most challenging part of my weightloss journey is not going out as I used to and not eatig the burgers and chips which I like a lot.

“Whats been driving me to do this is God. God pushes me and gives me the strentgh. I really want to go to 80kgs but my trainer says I’m at a good weight now and should gain muscle. With my gym journey I always say to people. Watch us do it.”