Bheki Cele shocks with Anele Tembe murder claim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police minister Bheki Cele left many social media users stunned after suggesting on Thursday that Anele Tembe might have been murdered.

He was testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

Anele, who was the fiancee of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, in April 2021.

“There is an inquest into the death of Moses Tembe’s daughter. Police did the investigation and they believed that his daughter was murdered. They went time and again to the prosecutor for the things to be enrolled. They would say go back, dot the i’s and cross the t’s until they said if you can’t do it, give us a certificate. The prosecutor refused to give a certificate,” Cele told the committee on Thursday.

“I know that, that inquest the magistrate that is there now is asking the question of why this thing was not enrolled because it’s an obvious case,” he said.

This led to social media users speculating that Anele was murdered by AKA, who was shot dead in Durban in February 2023.

AKA’s parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, declined to comment when approached by TshisaLIVE.

See some of the the X posts below: