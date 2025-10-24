TshisaLIVE

Eben Etzebeth and his wife welcome baby No 2

Joy Mphande

Singer Anlia and her husband, rugby player Eben Etzebeth.
Congratulations are in order for Springbok rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia after they welcomed their second bundle of joy.

Anlia took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday to announce the arrival of their new edition with the caption: “One week of us.”

The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and were married in February 2023.

They welcomed their first child in January 2024.

“My dear daughter. You will always be the one (and of course your father) who gave me the privilege of becoming a mother. Thank you for all the lessons you gave us in the last 21 months to prepare us for baby number 2. We love you,” Anila wrote when penning a note to their daughter.

