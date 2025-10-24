Two years down and a lifetime to go – Da Capo and his wife mark a milestone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ and producer Da Capo and his wife Neleh are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their social media timelines to mark the occasion.

“Happy anniversary, my love,” Da Capo wrote.

Neleh penned a heartfelt note to her hubby reflecting on their love journey.

“Today marks two years of marriage and nine beautiful years of us growing, learning, laughing and loving side by side. When I look back on our journey, I see more than just time; I see the story of two people who chose each other every day, even when it wasn’t easy. You have been my calm in chaos, my strength in weakness and my comfort in uncertainty. You’ve shown me what real partnership looks like — not just in the good moments, but in the ones that tested our hearts and our patience.

“I thank God for you, for your love that grounds me, your heart that always chooses kindness and your presence that feels like home no matter where we are. We’ve shared countless memories, and yet it still feels like we’re only getting started. Here’s to nine years of love, two years of marriage and a lifetime still waiting to unfold. I’m forever grateful that it’s you — always has been, always will be.”