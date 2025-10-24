Zuko SA’s car headlights stolen during video shoot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African singer and songwriter Zuko Kupiso, also known as Zuko SA, was the victim of thieves.

On Wednesday afternoon while shooting a promotional video for his latest album in Melville, the singer returned to his car, an Audi A3, to find the headlights had been stolen.

“The incident happened in broad daylight. It is a very unfortunate incident but I won’t let it get me distracted from the work I have been putting in,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Zuko SA said he reported the incident to police and warned people to be vigilant.

“We’re approaching the festive season and I want to warn people to be extra careful.”