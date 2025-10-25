e.tv’s flagship drama series ‘Scandal!’ celebrates 5,000th episode

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

e.tv’s flagship drama series Scandal! is set to make South African television history as it airs its 5,000th episode on Sunday, 27 October 2025, a milestone that celebrates more than two decades of unforgettable storytelling and iconic characters.

Under the celebratory campaign theme “Champions of Storytelling”, the long-running soapie is honouring its legacy as one of Mzansi’s most beloved dramas and a consistent reflection of the nation’s heartbeat.

Since its debut in 2005, Scandal! has captivated millions of viewers with storylines that explore the messy beauty of South African life — power, love, betrayal, redemption and truth. Over the years, the show has become a launchpad for some of the country’s most respected acting talent, while remaining fresh and relevant to a new generation of viewers.

“Reaching 5,000 episodes is a testament to our loyal viewers, talented cast and crew, and the incredible teams who have shaped Scandal! into a household name,” said Helga Palmer, head of local programming at e.tv. “This milestone celebrates not just longevity, but the spirit of authentic South African storytelling that connects deeply with audiences across generations.”

Behind the scenes, Scandal! continues to lead with its commitment to nurturing new talent and storytelling excellence. The production has earned numerous accolades, including multiple SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) wins for Best Soapie, Best Writing and Best Supporting Actor and Actress.

“Our writers, directors, and performers have carried the heartbeat of Scandal! through every twist and turn,” said executive producer Stan Joseph. “Five-thousand episodes later, our passion for creating authentic, relatable and dramatic television remains stronger than ever.”

To mark the milestone, e.tv is rolling out a “Champions of Storytelling” campaign that will treat fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, cast reflections and nostalgic throwbacks across social media. Viewers can expect a deeper look into the making of Scandal! and the people who have kept it on top of the ratings for two decades.

And the celebration doesn’t stop there. In the coming months, Scandal! promises an elevated storytelling experience with explosive plot twists, heightened drama and the introduction of new characters poised to shake up the world of NFH.