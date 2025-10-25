MDU aka TRP unlocks ‘The Vault Deluxe’ as fans celebrate 5 million+ streams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As The Vault edges past the 5-million plus all-streams milestone, fans of MDU aka TRP are celebrating more than just numbers — they’re witnessing the rise of one of amapiano’s most prolific and enigmatic producers as he steps into his moment.

Known for his deep catalogue of unreleased bangers and a signature sound that has shaped both the underground and mainstream amapiano landscape, MDU aka TRP is finally giving fans what they’ve been asking for: a deluxe drop packed with long-awaited exclusives.

The hitmaker announced The Vault Deluxe through a collaborative Instagram post with Turntables, sending waves of excitement across social media. Loyal supporters who have long crowned him the “King of Exclusives” flooded timelines with anticipation. For years, MDU’s tracks have dominated DJ sets, house parties and street sessions, often circulating only through private mixes and leaks.

Now, with The Vault Deluxe, the producer seems ready to lift the lid on some of his most talked-about gems.

“This isn’t just a project it’s a statement,” one fan commented under the post “MDU is finally giving us the music we’ve been vibing to in the streets”.

Since emerging as one of the genre’s quiet powerhouses, MDU aka TRP has built a reputation for consistency and mystery rarely seen, seldom interviewed, but always heard. His production style, rooted in soulful keys, hypnotic basslines and minimalistic finesse, has influenced a generation of amapiano creators while captivating audiences from Soweto to London.

With The Vault Deluxe, MDU aka TRP continues to blur the lines between underground artistry and mainstream dominance, solidifying his role as a boundary-pushing force within the amapiano movement.