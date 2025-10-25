Thulani Madonsela on faith, music and finding his voice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel artist and songwriter Thulani Madonsela says music has always been more than a career for him it’s a calling.

“I realised music was my true calling when I saw how it could heal, inspire and bring people together,” he told TshisaLIVE. “It started in church, where I’d lead songs and see people connect deeply with the message.”

Growing up surrounded by gospel and African soul music, Thulani drew inspiration from Joyous Celebration, Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors and Oliver Mtukudzi, later refining his writing style through the influence of Kirk Franklin and Bulelani Lamani.

He says staying authentic in a trend-driven industry has been one of his biggest challenges.

“Talent opens doors, but consistency keeps them open,” he says. “I’ve learnt to value the business side of music as much as the creative.”

Known for his heartfelt and message-driven writing, Thulani has collaborated with artists such as Mduduzi Dibane, Siphesihle Zungu and Wandile Mahlangu.

“We all share a vision to make music that moves people,” he adds.

Faith remains at the centre of his journey.

“Prayer and purpose keep me grounded. This is ministry, not just music.”

Fans can expect new music and exciting collaborations from Thulani in 2026 as he sets his sights on taking South African gospel to global stages.

“My dream is to share our sound with the world and that journey has already begun,” he says.