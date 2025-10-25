Wedding bells for ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Samkele Mkhize

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wedding bells are ringing for Skeem Saam actress Samkele Mkhize, who is set to tie the knot with her fiancé in KwaDukuza, on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, on Saturday.

Multiple sources close to the KwaMashu-born star have confirmed that preparations are going smoothly for Samkele and her longtime partner, a Venda businessman affectionately known as Rhendani.

Last year, the couple held an umembeso ceremony in Venda, and this weekend marks the final chapter of their love story with a white wedding in Samkele’s hometown.

According to those close to the actress, the couple have been together for several years, and since relocating to Gauteng, Samkele has found happiness and stability in her partner — who prefers to keep a low profile and stay out of the public eye.

A source told TshisaLIVE that the actress was overwhelmed with emotion when her friends threw her a surprise bridal shower at a Durban beach resort last weekend.

“Samkele was taken aback and nearly speechless when her friends surprised her,” the source said. “The event was co-hosted by Muvhango actress Gugu Mzobe and one of her close friends from KwaMashu. eHostela and Homecoming actress Sam Hlophe was also in attendance. Samkele expressed how grateful she was for the love and support from her friends and said she couldn’t wait for her big day.”

Before joining Skeem Saam — where she plays Khwezikazi Gasela, a character who has kept fans talking with her love-life drama — Samkele made her mark in the entertainment industry through theatre and television.

She launched her acting career in 2006 as part of a local KwaMashu music and dance group. Her big break came when she met Edmund Mhlongo, artistic director at the Community Art Centre, who recognised her potential and took her under his wing.

In 2008, she landed her first leading role in the award-winning Madame President musical, earning her recognition as a rising talent in the South African arts scene.

In Skeem Saam, Khwezikazi has caused a stir with her complicated relationships — falling in love with her ex-husband’s friend Nkosi after her marriage to Lehasa Maphosa ended, and later dating a police officer named Robert before moving in with Nkosi.

Attempts to reach Samkele and her fiancé for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication. However, sources close to the couple insist that the wedding festivities are on track and that the actress is “radiating joy” ahead of her big day.