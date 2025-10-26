A Night of flavour & sounds: African luxury at star-studded media launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg’s social scene shimmered brighter than the Sandton skyline on Thursday night as ZOR, the city’s newest fine-dining destination, officially unveiled its soul in spectacular style at Dainfern Square.

A constellation of local celebs descended to celebrate the big reveal with some like Zizo Beda, Mrs Mopps, Brenda Mntambo, AzureDe, Kina Nhlengethwa and Andile Zulu turning heads with fashion moments that could make the front row of SA Fashion Week blush.

Businesswoman Nokulunga Sibisi and Businessman Gift Nkosi (Supplied)

As the cameras flashed and signature cocktails clinked, laughter spilt through the night air — the kind of vibe that said Joburg knows how to party, but it does so in style.

Then came the magic moment — powerhouse songstress Brenda Mntambo took to the stage and blew the roof off. Her electrifying performance had even the most glamorous guests swapping their stilettos for dance moves. It wasn’t just entertainment; it was a spiritual experience set to a beat.

Influencer Nomthi Lenyai and Businessman Gift Nkosi (Supplied)

“The eatery is a celebration of Africa’s evolving palate where heritage meets haute cuisine. It’s not just about food; it’s about emotion, energy, and identity,” said founder Andile Zulu.