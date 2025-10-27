EXCLUSIVE | ‘I push boundaries!’ – Black Coffee celebrates joining global elite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Black Coffee is riding a wave of success.

The Grammy-winning DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, was recently inducted into the inaugural Qatar Airways Creative 100 at Art Basel Paris, selected by American rapper and producer Swizz Beats, the co-founder of The Dean Collection.

“This is a very exciting moment in my career as I look to tap further outside my comfort zones in all sectors of my being — music, fashion, arts and the like,” he told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview.

The Creative 100 is a global platform that aims to celebrate and connect the people shaping art, culture, sport, design, music and entertainment. The full list of inductees will be revealed globally in February 2026 at the flagship event in Doha.

“It’s a real honour to be categorised among such greatness and good company across so many various sectors of the entertainment business. It’s my wish to always be surrounded by excellence as I push boundaries.

“This award and the surrounding events has been inspiring on many levels — I have always tried to push boundaries and think outside the box. These moments remind us that nothing is out of reach. That said, I don’t think the island is ever quite “conquered” and that’s the beauty of my job: evolving with the moment, always trying to push forward.”

It’s important to always remember where you came from. Success isn’t born overnight; it’s a cultivation of years of dedication, sacrifice and focus that can’t be shifted — Black Coffee

As he flies the South African flag high, Black Coffee says he could not be more proud of the young talent that has emerged, bridging cultures and telling South African stories.

“The raw talent emerging from my country is undeniable. Music and dance is a part of our day-to-day life and to be able to transmit our culture further is a blessing. At the end of the day, music is our only universal language, so being able to spread joy is where the global reach stems from.”

He’s garnered a cult following in Ibiza, where he’s delivered high-energy performances alongside some of the biggest names in the global music scene.

“Hard work and dedication to building a safe space for all. We’ve created a really beautifully diverse community on Saturdays at Hï. Each set I perform is carefully curated to the moment, city, venue and beyond — but ultimately I play music that I love, that comes from the heart. That’s the only way to transmit the best experience possible.”

Beyond the studio and the DJ booth, which sees him travelling across the globe, he’s made headlines in Mzansi for finalising his divorce and acquiring a jaw dropping R157m villa in Clifton, Cape Town.

He continues a busy global touring schedule, with dates announced for late 2025 and early 2026 including Dublin, Los Angeles, Berlin, Egypt, Dubai, Brazil and Tulum, Mexico. He is also scheduled to host the Black Coffee Weekender in Cape Town in February 2026.

