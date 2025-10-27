‘I was ready to quit the music industry’: Bruce ‘Dope’ Sebitlo receives lifetime award at the BVSM awards

The fifth edition of the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards celebrated the unsung heroes of the South African music industry at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, on Sunday.
Kwaito producer and co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records, Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo, received a lifetime achievement award, which recognised his contribution to the music industry.
Dope has worked with renowned acts including Brenda Fassie, Black Coffee, Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Mafikizolo, Trompies and Alaska, among others.
He reached the height of his success as part of the Brothers of Peace (BOP) duo with DJ Oskido, whose real name is Oscar Mdlongwa, in the 1990s and early 2000s.
“I was ready to quit the music industry, but this has restored my faith. I just have to adapt to new changes,” he said.
“This is a great feeling, especially because I have been in this business for 30 years and I haven’t received any award. I’ve seen my peers and artists win, but not me. I was shocked when I received the news; it has been a long time coming.”
Music producer, composer and talent developer Phil Hollis, who discovered Yvonne Chaka Chaka in 1984 and founded Dephon Entertainment, was also presented with a lifetime achievement award.
“It is absolutely fantastic. It has been 40 years since Yvonne started with me. She used her platform as the Princess of Africa so well in other fields, as a humanitarian and in other areas. I am proud of her.”
Complete list of winners:
Guitarist
Sunnyboy Mthimunye
Bass Guitar
Michael Phillips
Piano & Keys
Camillo Lombard
Drums
David Klaasen
Percussionist
Veli Shabangu
Woodwinds
Khaya Dlamini
Digital Session Musician
Thasman
Best Male Vocalist
Reuben Malgas
Best Female Vocalist
Nelisiwe Kunene
Afrikaans Music
Mel Botes
Rock & Pop Music
Albert Frost
Gospel Music
Buhle Nhlangulela
Reggae Music
Mulalo Mukwevho
Traditional Music
Nomsa Magwaza
Jazz Instrumentalist
Mark Fransman
Jazz Vocalist
Mimi Mtshali
Rookie Vocalist
Thatohatsi
Rookie Instrumentalist
Moscow On Keyz
Brass Section
Bez Roberts
Special Awards Posthumous Honour
Phumzile Ntuli
Lifetime Achievement
Bruce Sebitlo
Shumi Diseko
Thembi Kubheka
Tiny Mbuli
Special Award
Phil Hollis
Sungu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.