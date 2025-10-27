‘I was ready to quit the music industry’: Bruce ‘Dope’ Sebitlo receives lifetime award at the BVSM awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fifth edition of the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards celebrated the unsung heroes of the South African music industry at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, on Sunday.

Kwaito producer and co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records, Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo, received a lifetime achievement award, which recognised his contribution to the music industry.

Dope has worked with renowned acts including Brenda Fassie, Black Coffee, Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Mafikizolo, Trompies and Alaska, among others.

He reached the height of his success as part of the Brothers of Peace (BOP) duo with DJ Oskido, whose real name is Oscar Mdlongwa, in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“I was ready to quit the music industry, but this has restored my faith. I just have to adapt to new changes,” he said.

“This is a great feeling, especially because I have been in this business for 30 years and I haven’t received any award. I’ve seen my peers and artists win, but not me. I was shocked when I received the news; it has been a long time coming.”

Music producer, composer and talent developer Phil Hollis, who discovered Yvonne Chaka Chaka in 1984 and founded Dephon Entertainment, was also presented with a lifetime achievement award.

“It is absolutely fantastic. It has been 40 years since Yvonne started with me. She used her platform as the Princess of Africa so well in other fields, as a humanitarian and in other areas. I am proud of her.”

Complete list of winners:

Guitarist

Sunnyboy Mthimunye

Bass Guitar

Michael Phillips

Piano & Keys

Camillo Lombard

Drums

David Klaasen

Percussionist

Veli Shabangu

Woodwinds

Khaya Dlamini

Digital Session Musician

Thasman

Best Male Vocalist

Reuben Malgas

Best Female Vocalist

Nelisiwe Kunene

Afrikaans Music

Mel Botes

Rock & Pop Music

Albert Frost

Gospel Music

Buhle Nhlangulela

Reggae Music

Mulalo Mukwevho

Traditional Music

Nomsa Magwaza

Jazz Instrumentalist

Mark Fransman

Jazz Vocalist

Mimi Mtshali

Rookie Vocalist

Thatohatsi

Rookie Instrumentalist

Moscow On Keyz

Brass Section

Bez Roberts

Special Awards Posthumous Honour

Phumzile Ntuli

Lifetime Achievement

Bruce Sebitlo

Shumi Diseko

Thembi Kubheka

Tiny Mbuli

Special Award

Phil Hollis

Sungu