IN PICS | A glimpse into A-Reece daughter’s first birthday

A-Reece and his partner Rickelle went all-out for their daughter's first birthday.

While A-Reece is famous for keeping his personal life out of the public eye, the rapper had his fans (known as Slimes) swooning over his family after he shared heartfelt moments.

His partner Rickelle took to her timeline on Sunday to share a glimpse of their daughter’s first birthday celebration with a butterfly and floral theme, showing sweet treats they enjoyed on the day.

“One of one,” she captioned the post.

Take a look at the images below:

