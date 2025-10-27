‘John Vuli Gate’ hitmakers Mapara A Jazz home after ‘harrowing’ trip to Ethiopia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the 'Mapara A Jazz' duo was injured in an alleged kidnapping incident in Ethiopia.

Mapara A Jazz have landed safely in South Africa after their “harrowing” trip to Ethopia.

The music duo, Leonard Malatji and Mano Nephawe, who travelled to the land of the Queen of Sheba last Thursday for a scheduled gig, took to their Facebook timeline pleading for assistance after allegedly being kidnapped in Ethiopia on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the John Vuli Gate hitmakers revealed to their fans they had landed in South Africa, without disclosing the details surrounding the debacle.

One of them shared a photo indicating he was recovering from a visible injury to his jaw.

“We’re finally home! We’re grateful to say that we are safely back home,” read the statement.

The duo expressed their gratitude to those who had supported them during the ordeal.

“We want to sincerely thank everyone who showed us love, concern and support during this difficult time — from both Ethiopia and South Africa.

“A very special thanks to Black Diamond VIP Protection for their incredible effort, professionalism and care throughout this journey.”