Khaya Mthethwa ties the knot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khaya Mthethwa is officially off the market after tying the knot.

Images from his nuptials at the weekend circulated on social media and many sent congratulatory messages to the singer and pastor.

Khaya shared a picture of himself with his wife, Sine, with the caption: "Sthandwa sam (my love)."

The gospel singer was formerly married to Miss SA Ntando Kunene, with whom he shares a son, before they announced their split in 2019 after two years of marriage.

Previously speaking on his views about marriage, Khaya said, “I had huge struggles in my marriage. The last two years. I said to God, I don’t think I want to get married anymore. 2019 I said I’m good with the marriage.”

During his sit-down on Wisdom and Wellness, the Idols SA season 8 winner recalled how the Covid-19 pandemic had intensified the emotional rollercoaster he experienced after his divorce.

“I really struggled. That has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through, and I never want to go through it again. I cannot believe I came out of that hole. When I went through it, it was during the lockdown. We broke up, then we went into lockdown. I was alone in my house for eight months. Thank God I didn’t have to go to church because I would have collapsed,” he said.

“It was a period for me to unlearn. It was a huge awakening to the man I was and a huge awakening to who I wanted to be. I was on anti-depressants and I was sleeping my life away.”